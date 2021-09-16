Liam Manning’s MK Dons side have enjoyed an excellent start to the season.

Every single player has put on the shirt and played with pride and passion, however a few have been simply outstanding since the first competitive whistle blew on August 1st.

Here’s a look at some talents to look out for in Milton Keynes this season.

Ethan Robson

Robson joined the Dons on loan from Blackpool back in July. He made 37 appearances in all competitions for the Tangerines last season, as they were promoted to the Championship. He supposedly turned down interest from Scottish champions Rangers in order to join the Dons’ journey.

Since, the 24-year-old has managed eight appearances from a possible nine, scoring one goal – the winning goal in a 1-0 victory against in-form Portsmouth last Saturday. He has become a fan favourite for his brilliant passing abilities and box-to-box work rate. It will be interesting to see if the out-of-favour Blackpool man can secure a permanent move to Stadium MK, when his contract expires in July.

Matt O’Riley

Matt O’Riley joined the Dons back in January, having turned down a contract extension at Fulham the previous summer. He had a pretty impressive end to the 20/21 season, however since the fans have returned to Stadium MK his performances have sky-rocketed, and he has become a fan favourite and vice-captain at MK Dons.

The 20-year-old has appeared in all nine of MK Dons’ competitive fixtures this season, scoring two goals and becoming the reliable partner to Ethan Robson in a strong midfield triangle. He has become such an integral part of Manning’s side, that the Dons turned down a ‘lucrative’ offer from Robson’s parent club Blackpool on deadline day in favour of keeping the young midfielder.

Harry Darling

The 22-year-old centre-back Harry Darling has become a defensive rock for MK Dons this season. After joining from League Two side Cambridge United in January, Darling quickly became the Dons’ best centre-back, replacing the departing Richard Keogh. His performances have done nothing but improve since. He has an immense aerial ability making him a very tough opponent to play against as well as a lot of pace which makes him able to play centrally in a five-back system and cover the whole of the box.

All three were signed by former manager Russell Martin, and it is going to be a difficult January for MK Dons as they look to keep all of their assets and fight for a return to the Championship.