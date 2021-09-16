Preston North End had a very poor opening three games to the Championship season but things seem to be looking up after going unbeaten in their last three games.

Home wins against Peterborough and Swansea and a draw away to Bristol City have given fans a little bit more confidence about their season ahead after enduring a terrible start.

Here are three players who have stood out for Preston this season so far:

Josh Earl

Josh Earl made his debut for Preston all the way back in 2017 when he was handed his first-team debut for the club under Alex Neil when Greg Cunningham suffered a long-term knee injury.

Earl went on to play very regularly in that season for Preston, but since then he’s struggled to find his feet at Preston. Earl has had three different loan spells away from Preston at Bolton, Ipswich, and Burton, all three of which were quite successful but when Earl returned to his parent club he either ended up getting injured or not picked.

Earl regained his place in the side in Preston’s 1-0 win over Peterborough last month where he impressed at wing-back which is a position that suits him very well.

Earl is quick, attacking-minded, and very solid defensively and that is everything which Frankie McAvoy will look for when selecting his wing-backs.

If Earl can maintain his form in the league for Preston which he has shown so far, then he will no doubt go on to have a stellar season

Emil Riis

Despite only netting two league goals in six league appearances, Emil Riis has been at the forefront of a large majority of Preston’s attacking quality so far this season.

The Dane has already equalled his goal tally from last season despite playing 32 fewer games. Riis has developed a very good strike partnership with Sean Maguire who creates a lot of chances for him. From the chances and goal-scoring opportunities which Riis has been presented with he probably should have more than two goals to his name but he will no doubt start finding the back of the net more regularly as the season goes on.

Whilst having good performances in the Championship, it has been in the EFL Cup where Riis has been at his best. In just two EFL cup games, Riis has managed to score three goals and assist one.

If Riis can carry his good form through the season then he may well be the 15+ goal a season striker which Preston have been looking for.

Patrick Bauer

Patrick Bauer has added a much needed defensive solidity to the Preston defence since his return from a ruptured Achilles injury which he suffered last year.

Bauer made his league return in Preston’s 1-0 win over Peterborough where he helped the defence keep a clean sheet and he also grabbed a goal.

Bauer was a big loss for Preston in the second half of last season and it was very obvious given Preston’s abysmal form up until Neil was sacked in March.

The German has added a lot of quality as well as composure to a Preston defence which was clearly struggling in the first few games of the season. Now that Bauer is back and seemingly better than ever, he will undoubtedly remove a lot of the question marks which were surrounding the Preston defence which was leaking goals at the very start of the season.