Coventry City prodigy Fabio Tavares has been told to keep doing what he’s doing in his bid to catch Mark Robins’ eye and earn a first-team call-up.

Since joining Coventry City back in the summer transfer window, young striker Fabio Tavares has found his game time with the club’s development squad.

The 20-year-old played 39 times for Rochdale’s senior side after making his way through their academy, netting four times. However, he is yet to make his debut for the Sky Blues’ senior side.

That could change this season, and Tavares’ recent form will stand him in good stead for a shot at senior action.

Now, Tavares has been told exactly what to do in his bid to catch Mark Robins’ attention.

As quoted by Coventry Live, development coach Luke Tisdale has moved to heap praise on the young striker, stating that he just needs to keep scoring if he wants to earn a spot in the first-team.

“Fabio is a good finisher, he’s quick, and his movement is good,” Tisdale said.

“He has a lot of physical development that we need to do with him, but he’s working hard every day. The best way to get yourself noticed is by scoring goals.

“He got two last week in the friendlies, and he got another two again against Millwall, and he just needs to keep racking them up.”

How is Tavares faring?

As said by Tisdale, the Portuguese attacker has been putting in some strong performances in recent weeks.

His contributions take him to nine goals this season for the U23s, those coming in friendlies and Development League games.

The dangerous attacker is certainly doing as much as he can on the pitch in a bid to catch Robins’ eye. Development coach Tisdale added that there are physical attributes Tavares is working to improve on, so it will be interesting to see if he earns a shot at Championship game time once at a higher level physically.