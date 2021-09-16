Despite a mixed start of the season for Barnsley, which has seen the club gain three draws, two defeats and one win so far, there has been some standout performers from certain players during that time.

Here are three standout performers for Barnsley this season:

Michal Helik

The 9th September 2021 celebrated Michal Helik’s one year anniversary of being at the club and what a year it has been. After being sent off on his league debut against Reading last season, Helik went on to play an instrumental part in Barnsley’s race for the play-offs last season, forming a strong partnership with Mads Andersen who both played a part in a Barnsley defence that only conceded 50 goals in the 46 league games played.

This season, with Andersen being out injured and not playing a part so far, Helik has continued his fine form which included playing 90 minutes in every game so far and helping Barnsley clinch a clean sheet in their sole victory of the season so far against Coventry. Helik is a commanding figure at the back for Barnsley, who is not scared to make a tackle nor will he be afraid to do anything for his team.

Josh Benson

After signing in the summer transfer window from Burnley, Benson has settled in superbly to life at Barnsley, which included an assist on his debut against Cardiff. Benson has continued to impress in the middle of the park, often sitting deep and playing passes into the feet of the strikers or out wide to try and create a Barnsley attack. At still only 21-years-old the best of Benson is yet to come at Barnsley but so far he has been seriously impressed.

Dominik Frieser

Last season, Dominik Frieser was merely seen as a rotation player, often being brought on as Barnsley made advantage of the five substations rule. This season, he has started every game and gives Barnsley a great pacy threat upfront.

After only five games this season, he has already reached his tally of three goals last season, by scoring against Coventry and QPR this season and proving vital to Barnsley’s pressing style. His trickery frightens defenders, and his pace was used to the full extent for both his goals this season, where he beat the offside trap for both. With Aaron Leya Iseka and Obbi Oulare soon to enter the Barnsley squad and add competition, Frieser has done more than enough to keep his place in the Barnsley team.