It’s been an inconsistent start to the season for Mansfield Town, who find themselves just two points above the bottom three of the League Two table after seven games.

The Stags began the season impressively, going unbeaten whilst winning two of their first three league fixtures. Since then however, Nigel Clough’s side have seen a down-turn in form, losing the following four games and conceding a dreary 10 goals in the process.

Defensively, Mansfield have been one of the worst sides in the league. Their 13 goals against is the second most in the league, behind Oldham Athletic’s 14.

Despite their opening two wins, it’s been a disastrous start to the campaign for Clough’s side. There has been a few bright performances from players like Oli Hawkins, but most have underwhelmed so far.

Here are three players who have struggled more than most these past few weeks:

Richard Nartey

With Mansfield yet to keep a clean sheet, it was inevitable that some defenders were going to feature in this list.

Richard Nartey has only played in two games since his arrival in the summer, but his two poor performances are enough for him to make this list.

The centre-back has struggled to adjust to life at the One Call Stadium and has been at fault for a few of the goals conceded in recent weeks.

Arriving on loan from Burnley, Nartey signed with high expectations, but has failed to live up to the hype. It’s still early in the season, so the defender has time to prove himself, but it’s been a poor showing so far for the summer arrival.

Elliott Hewitt

The second player on this list, and the second defender, is Elliott Hewitt. The defender has featured six times this season but similar to Nartey, Hewitt has struggled in the Mansfield back-line.

Last season, the defender featured heavily for Grimsby Town as they were relegated from League Two.

With such a number of poor performances last season, it left fans confused as to why Hewitt was signed – and their doubts have become a reality.

Mansfield also have Farrend Rawson to call upon, and whilst he too has struggled this season, he has proven to be a capable defender over the years.

Danny Johnson

The third and final player on this list is Danny Johnson. Johnson hasn’t had a bad start to the season, having already scored two goals – but there is still room for the forward to improve.

His four missed chances rank the highest in the Mansfield squad, and whilst Johnson is a good player, many expected him to hit the ground running having scored 17 goals for Leyton Orient last season.

Johnson picked up his second goal of the season last weekend, after coming off the bench against Leyton Orient. After a slow start to the season, hopefully it’s the goal that can kick-start the forwards Mansfield career.