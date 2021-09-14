Portsmouth playmaker Michael Jacobs still has a role to play at Fratton Park, manager Danny Cowley has insisted. It was an uncertain summer transfer window for Michael Jacobs. Ipswich Town pulled the plug on a deal for the midfielder, meaning he ended up staying with Portsmouth when it had seemed that he would be heading for Portman Road. Not only that, but since a knee ligament injury back in April, Jacobs has been somewhat out of favour at Fratton Park.

Now, amid the recent uncertainty regarding his future and position in Danny Cowley’s squad, the Portsmouth boss has now moved to insist he still has a role to play with the club.

Cowley said that he thinks the 29-year-old is “getting there” after his outing against AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Trophy before going on to add that he remains an important figure at the club despite his recent lack of action.

Speaking with The News, he said:

“Michael is a really good character, very, very popular in the dressing room. He has some great experience and understands football, he understands the game, and also understands the industry.