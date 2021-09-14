Bournemouth defender Gary Cahill has revealed he had offers to stay in the Premier League before sealing his move to Dean Court.

After being released by Premier League side Crystal Palace, defender Gary Cahill was freed to hunt for a new club as a free agent.

Ultimately, the former England and Chelsea star dropped down to the Championship to link up with Bournemouth, coming in to bolster Scott Parker’s defensive ranks.

Now, it has been revealed that Cahill turned down chances to stay in the top-flight in order to make the move.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ EFL Podcast (quotes via the Eastern Daily Press), Cahill has revealed he had offers from Crystal Palace and other Premier League sides.

However, he decided to switch to Bournemouth so he could be a part of their push for promotion.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I could’ve stayed in the Premier League – Palace offered me another year.

“They needed to lower the age of the squad, so that didn’t work out, but it was fantastic there. It’s a great football club and I enjoyed my two years, but I had other opportunities as well to stay in the league.

“This isn’t me being disrespectful, but the teams that I would have gone to, I would maybe have been losing more games than winning.

“Speaking from my own point of view, am I going to add to my appearances or am I going to have a different challenge and come to a club that, again, is changing and, ultimately, challenge for promotion?”

Cahill went on to add that the chance to play under Parker was another reason behind his decision to link up with the Cherries.

Now, he will be hoping to kick on and prove he made the right decision in linking up with Bournemouth as they pursue a return to the Premier League.

A new challenge

Having spent the vast majority of his career playing at the very top of the game, a move to Bournemouth presents a brand new challenge for Cahill.

He made his first start for Parker’s side at the weekend, helping keep a clean sheet in a 3-0 win over Barnsley.

Now, he will be looking to kick on and make the starting spot his own as the Cherries battle for promotion.