Hull City host Sheffield United in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Slavisa Jokanovic takes his Sheffield United to the Humber to face Hull City, with the home win priced at 2.7, the away win at 2.6 and the draw at 3.2.

Hull City preview

Hull City haven’t won since their opening day demolition of Preston North End and more alarmingly, they haven’t scored since then either.

The Tigers are goalless in their last five fixtures but have kept clean sheets in their last two, at home to Bournemouth and away at Swansea City.

Grant McCann’s side can keep teams out but they just haven’t quite hit scoring form yet – they’re the joint-lowest scorers in the Championship with four goals.

Sheffield United preview

The Blades were enduring a tough start to the campaign, but their season burst into life with a 6-2 win at home to Peterborough United last weekend.

They’d only scored two goals in their previous five league fixtures before, with the introduction of Iliman Ndiaye giving Sheffield United some extra life in attack.

Now unbeaten in three in all competitions, Sheffield United remain prone to conceding under Jokanovic – they’ve kept just two clean sheets in the Championship this season, but have kept clean sheets on three of their last four away outings.

Score prediction: Hull City 0-1 Sheffield United