Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has said winger Sammy Ameobi is unlikely to feature in the next few weeks as a knee issue persists.

Since sealing a summer move to the Riverside, former Newcastle United youngster Sammy Ameobi has had his action limited by injury.

In fact, Ameobi is still waiting on the chance to make his second debut for the club, with a knee issue keeping him out for the entire 2021/22 season so far.

Now, another update has emerged on the winger’s situation, with manager Neil Warnock saying it doesn’t look like he’ll be playing any time soon.

As quoted by the Northern Echo, Warnock confirmed that his knee problem is continuing to hassle him, adding that he is not training and doesn’t look likely to return in the next few weeks.

Expressing his disappointment at the situation, the Boro boss said:

“I’m really disappointed that people like Ameobi haven’t been available for me.

“I thought that he would be really good asset in the way that we are going to play and not to have him available at all has been one of the big disappointments this season for me.

“He still has a lot of fluid coming off in his knee. It doesn’t look likely in the next few weeks, if I’m honest. He’s not training.”

With Ameobi set for more time on the sidelines yet, it awaits to be seen if the summer signing can work his way back to full fitness to have an impact on proceedings at the Riverside sooner rather than later, with no timescale put on his return.

Options in his absence

One positive that has come as a result of Ameobi’s absence is the emergence of Isaiah Jones, something Warnock acknowledged.

The 22-year-old has played in all six of Boro’s Championship games so far, impressing on the left-hand side. Overall, he has chipped in with three assists for Warnock’s side, holding down the starting role in the early stages of the season.