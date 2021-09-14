West Brom new boy Kean Bryan is unlikely to be ready in time to face Derby County, it has been said.

Valerien Ismael’s side play host to Wayne Rooney’s Derby County on Tuesday night with the hope of remaining at the top of the table and undefeated.

With star defender Dara O’Shea ruled out for the foreseeable and Matt Clarke still sidelined, Cedric Kipre came into the back three alongside Semi Ajayi and Kyle Bartley for their 1-1 draw with Millwall.

Now, it seems the trio could start once again, with a fresh update emerging on Kean Bryan.

As per Birmingham Live, the former Sheffield United man is unlikely to make his bow against Derby under the lights.

Following his recent free transfer arrival, Bryan is still working his way back to full fitness after a short spell without a club following his release from Bramall Lane.

Aiming to keep the run going

With Kean out, it seems Ajayi, Bartley and Kipre will be tasked with protecting Sam Johnstone’s goal as Ismael’s men look to continue their strong start to the new campaign.

West Brom will be favourites heading into Tuesday’s clash, with Derby will be looking to present their opponents with problems as they look to bounce back from their defeat to Birmingham City.

As it stands, the Rams sit in 16th place after six games and are without a win in three games.