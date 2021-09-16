Sunderland have started their fourth campaign in League One in phenomenal fashion.

The strongest so far, with five wins from six and a 100% home record. Playing six of the top nine the Black Cats are bound to have had some stars thus far.

Here we will look at three standout performers for Sunderland so far:

Dan Neil

Dan Neil is one of a few academy products who have shown their worth in recent times, but the 19-year-old central midfielder has surprised Wearsiders with his tenacious play through the spine of the team and his ability to adapt to full-back.

He has consistently demonstrated the ability to find cutting edge passes to split the opposition defence and as deserved, last weekend bagged his first senior goal for Sunderland, an edge of the box shot with his weaker left foot.

Carl Winchester

Winchester didn’t get much of a look-in last season due to Max Power, Josh Scowen and Grant Leadbitter almost always getting the nod ahead of the Northern Irishman. He has since been proved to be a gem though who slipped through the cracks, being deployed majorly this season at right back he has shown an unknown side to his game.

His seemingly natural ability to burst up and down the line whilst also being more than capable of a crunching challenge and shot which finds the back of the net, he has delighted Sunderland fans so far this season.

Ross Stewart

The Scottish striker has proven to be a blessing in disguise, after being brought in last January many questioned the thinking behind it because of then top goal-scorer Charlie Wyke. Now though, Stewart has shown that there is a lot more to his game than most target men offer.

Standing at 6″2 his hold up play, movement, ability with the ball at his feet and his finishing has proved a joy to behold. Now gaining a nickname of ‘The Lochness Drogba’, this signing doubted by many, has shown to be another genius decision from the new academy structure put in place by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.