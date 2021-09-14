Swansea City boss Russell Martin has heaped praise on free agent Robbie Brady, but ruled out the chances of a free transfer swoop.

Earlier this summer, Premier League side Burnley opted against renewing the contract of midfielder Robbie Brady.

The decision brought an end to his four-and-a-half-year affiliation with the Turf Moor club and has been on the lookout for a new side ever since.

However, he has been linked with a move to the Championship, with speculation linking him with a move to Swansea City.

Now, the chances of a swoop for Brady have been addressed by Swans boss Russell Martin.

As quoted by Wales Online, the former MK Dons manager stated that the club are not currently looking to bring the former Manchester United youngster to the Swansea.com Stadium.

Martin was full of praise for the 29-year-old, but confirmed there is no interest as it stands. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I love Robbie as a guy. He’s brilliant. Fantastic player. Been in the Premier League for the last however long.

“But I haven’t spoken to him. I haven’t spoken to him for a while, being honest.

“So there’s nothing in that at the moment. He’s a good player. Really good player, but I just think we’ve got a lot of players at the moment, we just need to work out who’s going to fit in and who’s going to really be with us over a long period of time.

“If it was different timing, then I’d possibly be telling you that I’d be really interested in it, but at this moment in time, there’s nothing there.”

Free agent additions possible

While Brady isn’t currently on Swansea’s radar, it has been said that the South Wales side could look to bring in some further additions from the free agent market.

Swansea are monitoring some potential free agent additions, so it will be interesting to see if anyone emerges on their radar in the coming weeks.

While Martin stated that Brady isn’t on their radar, the praise he gave the Dublin-born ace shows he is an admirer of the player, so it will also be interesting to see if that situation changes at all.