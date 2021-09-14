Hull City defender Callum Elder is keen to carry on with his side’s recent defensive performances but eager for their attacking to be more ‘ruthless’.

The Tigers got off to a fantastic start in their return to the Championship where they beat Preston North End away from home 4-1. Despite Elder not featuring in that game, the left-back has appeared in all their league games since.

The Australian international has seen his side pick up two clean sheets in their last two games, with goalless draws against Bournemouth and Swansea City.

Despite not finding the breakthrough in the last two games, Elder has been particularly pleased with his side’s defensive performances.

“We’ve had two clean sheets in a row now, so we’ve forged a good defensive structure,” Elder told Hull City’s official website.

“We’ve got lads back now that are on the training park.

“They’re able to see the training and the roles that they need to play in and out of possession.”

Hull’s next game is against Blackburn Rovers and Elder will be hoping to see his side have a cutting edge in the final third.

“Moving forward we of course want to carry on with that defensive structure that we’ve managed to forge in the last two games.



“We know we need to show a stronger ruthlessness in the final third,” Elder added.

With players returning from injury we have been able to see a more settled Hull City defence. Lewis Coyle, Di’Shon Bernard, Jacob Greaves and Elder making up the back four and Matt Ingram in goal.

Having seen this defensive back five start the last three games together, you can already see improvements in how Hull are playing and how they have developed from earlier in the season.

Elder and his side know that a win against 10th-place Blackburn is very much needed as they see their side just one place above the relegation zone.