Bournemouth host QPR in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

QPR make the trip to the south coast to face Scott Parker’s Bournemouth tonight, with both sides still unbeaten in the Championship so far this campaign.

The R’s sit in 4th and the Cherries in 5th and for Parker, he has no fresh injury concerns to contend with after their weekend win over Barnsley.

Lewis Cook (knee) and Junior Stanislas (hamstring) remain the two absentees for Bournemouth ahead of tonight’s clash.

Predicted XI

Travers

Zemura

Kelly

Cahill

Smith

Pearson

Lerma

Christie

Billing

Brooks

Rogers

We predict just two changes from the side that beat Barnsley 3-0 over the weekend.

With games coming thick and fast this month Parker could look to rotate his squad, and hand full Championship debuts to Ryan Christie and Morgan Rogers in attack.

Both came off the bench to help Bournemouth over the line in what was an impressive and comfortable win over Barnsley.

Elsewhere, Pearson and Lerma to to be Parker’s first-choice central midfielders and the hardened pair could be pivotal in tonight’s game – QPR are a very creative side and Stefan Johansen in the middle is their linchpin.

Keeping him at bay could be where the game is won or lost for the Cherries who’ll also need to remain defensively assured throughout, with QPR having a handful of players capable of scoring goals in the Championship.

A tough game for both sides tonight but one with huge rewards for the winner – a win could see either side top of the Championship table.