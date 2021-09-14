New arrival Harry Pickering is relishing his time at his new club Blackburn Rovers, and insists he is ‘learning all the time’.

The defender started his youth career at Crewe Alexandra before making the breakthrough into their first-team in 2016. The 22-year-old full back joined Blackburn at the beginning of 2021 but returned to Crewe Alexandra for the remainder of the season where he saw his side finish 12th in League One.

The defender captained David Artell’s Crewe side on numerous occasions and appeared in the league 147 times for the club.

With Barry Douglas being the starting left-back for Rovers last season, there was always going to be pressure on Pickering to fill in that position.

However, Pickering has had a fine start to his Rovers career where he has started in all six league games this season.

Having provided an assist against Nottingham Forest, Pickering scored his first goal for the club in a 2-2 draw against Luton Town last weekend.

Despite, not having a clean sheet to his name yet, Pickering was keen to say that he is enjoying his test in the Championship and is also keen to learn from his team-mates.

“I’ve noticed a big difference from League One to the Championship, mainly with the intensity and the quality,” he explained to RoversTV.

“I’m coming to terms with it now and feel I’ve adapted quite well. Hopefully, I can continue doing that.

“I feel like I’m learning all the time, learning from my team-mates and the staff.

“I’m learning more defensively because I’m up against quicker and better opponents and I think there’s a lot more to come.”

The left-back will be hoping to make his seventh league start in their next clash against Hull City and will be keen for his side to get their first win in four games.

Rovers currently find themselves sat in 10th place with just one defeat to their name. Pickering and his side know that a win can put Rovers just outside the play-off spots.