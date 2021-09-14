QPR boss Mark Warburton has revealed left-back Lee Wallace is set for longer on the sidelines than they initially thought, confirming he will undergo another scan in a couple of weeks.

Former Scotland international Lee Wallace was Mark Warburton’s go-to man at left-back in the early stages of the campaign.

The 34-year-old started in QPR’s opening three games, helping the Rs to a draw and two wins, impressing for Mark Warburton’s side.

However, his 86-minute outing in the win over Middlesbrough in August was the last time we saw Wallace in action, with injury keeping him on the sidelines.

Now, an update has emerged regarding the defender’s situation, with Warburton providing the latest.

As quoted by West London Sport, the Rangers boss admitted that the injury is worse than they had initially feared. Despite this, it is said that he is expected to come back “well before Christmas” and will be back jogging “soon”.

Here’s what Warburton had to say:

“It was a tendon-type injury and he will be re-scanned in a couple of weeks but he is doing his boxing, bike work and will be jogging again soon.

“It is frustrating for him as he was in good form.”

With Wallace on the road to recovery, it will be hoped that the experienced left-back can come back to action as quickly and safely as possible.

Competition for a starting spot upon his return

Upon his return to the side, Wallace will have to dislodged loan man Sam McCallum if he wants to come back into Warburton’s starting 11.

The Norwich City prodigy has started at left wing-back in QPR’s last two games, putting a pair of decent performances.

Osman Kakay can also be deployed on the left-hand side, although his favoured position is on the right and he did struggle in the first half of Rangers’ 2-2 draw with Barnsley when playing on the left.