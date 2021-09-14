Swansea City manger Russell Martin has admitted that there would be ‘pain’ in his first season managing in the Championship.

The Swans, who are the joint-lowest scorers in the Championship so far, currently find themselves one place above the relegation zone and just have one win to their name.

Following a disappointing 0-0 draw at home to Hull City, Martin saw his side control the ball with 69% possession whilst registering 16 shots. Without finding the breakthrough, Martin finds his side without a win at home but insists that there is nothing to be concerned about after his sides slow start.

“The coaching staff have lived this before,” Martin told BBC Sport.

“We know the pain you have to sometimes go through to get to where we want to get to.

“I lost the first four games at MK Dons. When I took over, we were in a relegation fight, we’d had a really poor start. We hadn’t won in 10 games, hadn’t scored in nine.

“But I didn’t want to go in there and just fight. From day one it was about building. I was asked to bring an identity to that team and stay up. We did both and we built on it last year.”

Swansea will be playing at home to Millwall, on Wednesday evening and will be hoping they can get there first home league win. Martin was pleased with his team’s most recent performance but is hoping his side will take more ‘risks’ in final third.

“We had more passes in the final third than anyone in the league [last weekend],” Martin said. “We are getting there a lot; it’s then unlocking the door.

“Now the next bit is taking more risk – being open to risk the ball in the final third, not worrying about losing it.

“When you’re playing in a team that’s trying to dominate the ball you don’t want to be the guy that gives the ball away. There’s a responsibility to try to protect it and look after it.

“But there’s a time where the rhythm of the game needs to change, the game needs to change and someone needs to take a risk. That will come. I’ve lived this before.”

Martin was also able to confirm that he had no fresh injury concerns ahead of the game against Millwall. With midfielders Korey Smith and Liam Walsh returning to training in the near future.

Having been appointed just a week before the start of the season it was always going to take time for Martin to get his side going. He has managed to add some attacking threat to his side before the window closed.

Striker Michael Obafemi and midfielders Jamie Paterson and Olivier Ntcham have been bought in to add some attacking threat to his Swansea side. Martin will no doubt be hoping they will get firing sooner rather than later and help propel his Swansea side further up the table.