Sunderland new boy Niall Huggins arrived from Leeds United on a free transfer, but the Premier League side included a sell-on clause in the deal, it has emerged.

During the summer transfer window, the Black Cats secured a deal for Leeds United youngster Niall Huggins as Lee Johnson bolstered his ranks with some fresh faces.

Since then, the 20-year-old has featured for Sunderland once, with Carl Winchester currently holding down the starting spot at right-back.

Now, further details have emerged from Football Insider regarding Huggins’ move to the Stadium of Light.

The report states that Leeds allowed the young Welshman to join Johnson’s side for nothing.

However, the Whites ensured that a sell-on clause was included in the deal, meaning they will land a percentage of any future transfer fee. The inclusion of the clause keeps them covered for the future despite receiving no fee directly.

What now for Huggins?

With his time with Leeds done and dusted and a new chapter beginning with Sunderland, Huggins will now be looking to break into Johnson’s starting 11 on Wearside.

His only outing so far has come in their EFL Cup victory over Blackpool, with the player still awaiting his first League outing for Sunderland.

A task on his hands

As eluded to earlier, the right-back spot has been held down by former Forest Green star Winchester in the early stages of the season.

Despite naturally being a central midfielder, Winchester has been in thoroughly impressive form in his new role, scoring two goals in six League One outings so far.

Luke O’Nien and Lynden Gooch are also capable of filling in at right-back if needs be, some Huggins has some stiff competition in his way as he looks to forge a career with Sunderland after his departure from Elland Road.