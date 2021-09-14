Fulham boss has urged Fabio Carvalho to handle the mounting peculation surrounding his future at the club.

Carvalho, 19, has been a standout performer for Fulham so far this season.

The Englishman has scored three goals in his opening five Championship appearances and has quickly come to the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Premier League links emerged last month. Daily Mail linked the likes of Leeds United and West Ham with the midfielder, as well as Porto.

Since, links to both Barcelona and Real Madrid have cropped up, with talks seemingly ongoing to renew his stay at Craven Cottage – Carvalho’s current deal expires next summer.

Speaking to West London Sport though, Silva had this to say on Carvalho’s future:

“All the speculation is for him to deal with. He’s a professional football player and he’s mature for his age. If he’s getting all this speculation he’s doing something that is good.

“I don’t know what’s happened out of then training ground with the people who are backing him – but I hope everyone stays on the same page, and advise Fabio in the right way. He’s a young player who needs it.

“But I’m not seeing on a daily basis any different to the player he was at the beginning of the season – hungry, and happy to enjoy what he does.”

Fulham and Silva may be sweating over Carvalho’s future after he initially rejected the offer of a new contract earlier in the summer.

He’s certainly a player that the club will want to hang on to for as long as possible and should he continue performing the way he has then these links to some of Europe’s biggest teams won’t disappear.

Reports have since claimed that Fulham are closing in on a new deal for Carvalho but the wait for an official statement goes on.

He was left out of the Fulham squad that lost at Blackpool over the weekend with a foot injury, and looks likely to spend a little more time on the sidelines.

Fulham travel to Birmingham City on Wednesday night.