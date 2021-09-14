Huddersfield Town winger Rolando Aarons has been urged by manager Carlos Corberan to avoid getting frustrated as he continues to work his way back to full fitness. Back in January, Rolando Aarons’ time with Newcastle United was brought to an end, with Huddersfield Town swooping in for a deal. Since then, the Kingston-born winger has been limited to 11 appearances for the Terriers, with injury and fitness issues sidelining him. Amid his continued struggles with fitness, Aarons has now been sent a message by Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan, who has acknowledged his difficult situation after a “positive” start to the life at the John Smith’s Stadium.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, Aarons has been urged by Corberan to avoid getting frustrated and remain positive to get the best out of his recovery and, ultimately, get the best out of himself once he returns.

Here’s what the Spaniard had to say on the matter:

“His first period with us was a very positive period because he was helping the team in one situation which we did not have, specifically with wingers to play.