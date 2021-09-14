Huddersfield Town man Rolando Aarons sent message by Carlos Corberan amid current struggles
Huddersfield Town winger Rolando Aarons has been urged by manager Carlos Corberan to avoid getting frustrated as he continues to work his way back to full fitness.
Back in January, Rolando Aarons’ time with Newcastle United was brought to an end, with Huddersfield Town swooping in for a deal.
Since then, the Kingston-born winger has been limited to 11 appearances for the Terriers, with injury and fitness issues sidelining him.
Amid his continued struggles with fitness, Aarons has now been sent a message by Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan, who has acknowledged his difficult situation after a “positive” start to the life at the John Smith’s Stadium.
As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, Aarons has been urged by Corberan to avoid getting frustrated and remain positive to get the best out of his recovery and, ultimately, get the best out of himself once he returns.
Here’s what the Spaniard had to say on the matter:
“His first period with us was a very positive period because he was helping the team in one situation which we did not have, specifically with wingers to play.
“In one period of time, until his injury, he was one of the first 11 payers because he arrived as one player to cover that position.
“But it is important he is not frustrated. You just need to keep your mind positive to recovery your level and positive dynamic to start to perform well.
“As soon as he starts performing better, he will be one more option that we have got.”
Competition for a starting role
The Terriers have some solid options out on the wing as it stands. Corberan’s 3-4-3 system also means both wing-backs and wingers start, presenting two positions for Aarons to feature if a more attack-minded wing-back is wanted.
Sorba Thomas, Aaron Rowe, Duane Holmes and Danny Ward can all be deployed on the wing, as can Josh Koroma.
With plenty of options available, it will be interesting to see if Aarons can make his way into the fray once he returns.