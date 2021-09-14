Fulham boss Marco Silva has today confirmed that Harry Wilson is ‘making steps to play tomorrow’ as Fulham face an away trip to Birmingham City on Wednesday evening.

The Welshman suffered a nasty injury on international duty that resulted on him being substituted in the first half.

A head collision with the Estonian defender meant he could play no part in Fulham’s defeat to Blackpool but manager Marco Silva insists the playmaker is in a good position to play.

“Harry Wilson is good, he’s okay. He’s making steps to play tomorrow,” Silva told fulhamfc.com.



Wilson has played a key part in Fulham’s excellent start to the league. Having grabbed a goal on his debut against Middlesbrough and being involved in two goals in a 3-0 win over Stoke City, it is no doubt Silva missed his creativity on Saturday.

As for his midfield partner Fabio Carvalho, he will unfortunately not be making the trip to St. Andrew’s. The 19-year-old is still suffering from an ongoing injury he played with against Stoke.

Manger Silva, confirmed that the midfielder will not be ready for the Birmingham clash, saying:

“We have some more doubts about Fabio. He got a knock to his foot, on his toe. Against Stoke he played with some pain in his foot, and after that it got a little bit worse.

“It’s not something really, really serious, but we are trying to reduce the pain so he can train in a high intensity and can be ready to play as well.”

Carvalho has had a fantastic breakthrough season, where he picked up the Young Player of the Month in the Championship.

The youngster who has been linked with Real Madrid as of recent, has taken the Championship by storm with three goals in five starts.

After picking up the Man of the Match award against Millwall, live on the Sky Sports cameras, the playmaker is getting the recognition he deserves and will be a big miss for Fulham.

With both the midfielders missing the 1-0 defeat to Blackpool, Silva will be keen to get them both back in the starting 11 and hope his side can return to the form they had before the International break.