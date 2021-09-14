Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has revealed new striker Kieran Agard had other offers on the table before his free transfer switch to the Pilgrims.

Last week, Plymouth Argyle swooped in to bolster their attacking ranks with the signing of Kieran Agard.

The 31-year-old made the move to Home Park on a free transfer following his departure from fellow League One side MK Dons, where he had spent the last five years.

Now, amid his move to the Pilgrims, it has been revealed that other options were on the table.

As quoted by Plymouth Live, Ryan Lowe has confirmed Agard had offers from clubs in League Two.

However, once the striker first received an offer from Argyle, it was an easy decision to make. Here’s what the Plymouth boss had to say:

“Kieran Agard had a couple of other offers off League Two clubs and when we came in, he was like ‘Yeah definitely, that’s where I want to be’.

“He came down and had a look, we had a look at him, and here he is.”

Having secured a deal for Agard, Plymouth will now be hoping the former Everton and Arsenal youngster can kick on and provide solid cover and competition for in-form duo Luke Jephcott and Ryan Hardie.

Agard’s chance to impress

With only a short-term deal until January being penned, Agard will be hoping to make a good impression in a bid to earn a fresh deal with the club.

Jephcott and Hardie have held down starting spots this season, with young Rhys Shirley also an option while Niall Ennis is sidelined.

Agard made his first appearance for his new side in their 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, coming off the bench late on in the impressive victory.