Bournemouth have got off to a decent start this season under Scott Parker.

They had a big win in the first round of the EFL cup, and still remain unbeaten in all competitions. They’re currently 3rd in the Championship, and here are some of their standout performers this season…

Jordan Zemura

Zemura has only secured a spot in the team consistently under Parker, and he has really repaid the faith put in him. Zemura had one shaky performance in the 2-2 draw against Blackpool but otherwise he’s been one of the best full-backs in the league.

Parker likes to use attacking full backs which means Zemura has a big role in the team defending and attacking, which was clear in his recent performance against Barnsley where he won nine out of 12 ground duels on the defending side, as well as scoring two goals on the attacking front helping his side to a 3-0 win. If Zemura can keep up these performances, at only 21, it won’t be long before we see him in the Premier League one way or another.

Jaidon Anthony

Anthony’s career has been somewhat similar to Zemura’s in the fact that this is the first season he is getting a consistent run of games. If it weren’t for Arnaut Danjuma being sold, Anthony probably wouldn’t have got much of a chance to showcase his talent this season.

However he’s been shining on the left having claimed one goal and two assists in six league games. Anthony has really stepped up in his breakout season and it only looks like he can improve from here.

Dominic Solanke

Despite Parker arguably playing slow and defensive football, a lot of the attackers have shined this season, with one being Solanke. He has five goals in seven games overall this season, as well as one assist, making him the joint-second highest scorer in the league. Bournemouth’s number nine offers a different way to attack, with excellent hold up play, as well as an occasional burst of pace and with the finishing touch to go with it. There’s no reason why he can’t guide Bournemouth to automatic promotion spots this season, and comfortably score 20+ goals.

Bournemouth are one of only three teams to remain unbeaten this season and have a very good chance of going up, if Zemura, Anthony, Solanke and co keep up their form there is no reason why they can’t challenge for the title.