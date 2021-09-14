Ex-Wigan Athletic boss Gary Caldwell is joining Manchester City.

The former Football League manager is poised to join the Premier League champions as ‘loan team coach’, according to Daily Mail reporter Craig Hope on Twitter (see tweet below).

Understand Gary Caldwell is joining Manchester City as loan team coach. He was recently in charge of NUFC U23s but left after a few weeks in interim role. #mcfc — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) September 13, 2021

Caldwell, who is 39-years-old, has recently left his role as interim coach with Newcastle United Under-23s.

He has recently been linked with a move to League Two side Oldham Athletic, as reported by Football Insider.

However, it appears the Latics are sticking with Keith Curle for now and Caldwell is embarking on a new challenge with Manchester City.

Read: Wigan Athletic new signings are not fully fit yet

Career to date

He played for the likes of Hibernian, Celtic and Wigan during his playing days.

Caldwell then started his managerial career with the latter after landing the big gig at the DW Stadium in 2015.

He was an instant hit in charge of the ‘Tics and won the League One title in his first full campaign at the helm.

The ex-defender was then sacked during the season after following a poor run of form in the Championship.

He has since got back into the dugout with spells at Chesterfield and Partick Thistle but they both ended in the chop.

Read: Player who left Oldham Athletic earlier this year eyeing return to the game

New chapter

Caldwell has been keeping busy with his temporary job at Newcastle but will now be looking forward to sinking his teeth into a new role at Manchester City.