Former QPR striker Idrissa Sylla is on the move again.

The Guinea international has signed for Portuguese side Farense, as announced by their official club website (see tweet below).

Sylla, who is 30-years-old, has made the move back to Europe after spending the past 12 months in the Indian Super League with NorthEast United.

He left QPR a couple of years ago and has also played for Zulte Waregem and KV Oostende during that time.

QPR spell

The R’s swooped to sign the attacker in August 2016 from Anderlecht on a three-year deal.

He had previously played for the likes of Le Mans, Bastia and Zulte Waregem.

He was a hit with the Hoops during his first year on the books there and scored 10 goals in all competitions to become their top scorer for the 2016/17 season.

Sylla then managed seven goals in 28 games during the campaign after.

Left London

The forward only made three appearances for QPR during his last season at the club and was given the green light to leave half-way through when Zulte Waregem came calling to bring him back for a second spell.

New home

Farense were relegated from the Portuguese top flight last season and have now bolstered their attacking options by signing Sylla.

Jorge Costa, who had a loan spell as a player at Charlton Athletic during the 2001/02 season, is currently their manager.