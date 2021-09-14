Former Aston Villa assistant John Terry has distance himself from the Nottingham Forest job.

The Sun on Sunday (12.09.21) reported that Terry would be interested in the Nottingham Forest job should it become available.

The report linked both him and former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder with the City Ground job, as Chris Hughton continues to come under fire.

But Terry has taken to social media to play down the links between him and Forest. He wrote:

“I just want to distance myself from the Nottingham Forest job and the speculation surrounding myself with the job. Unfortunately I cannot control the media but it is important to know it has nothing to do with me whatsoever.

“Chris is the manager and someone I have a lot of respect for. I wish Chris and the team all the best for the season. It is unfair, when Chris is in a job, to put my name to something.”

Terry left his position as Aston Villa’s no.2 in the summer.

He spent three years at Villa Park and helped guide the club into the Premier League alongside manager Dean Smith.

But the former Chelsea and England skipper is often one of the first names to come up when a Championship job becomes available and it’s no surprise to see him already being linked with the Nottingham Forest job.

Hughton’s side remain at the foot of the table after they dropped a 1-0 lead v Cardiff City over the weekend, losing 2-1.

The Reds have just one point to their name after the opening six games of the season and relegation could soon become a very real threat for the club, who next go in action against Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.