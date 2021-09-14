Gloucester City have signed Corey Jordan following his departure from Bournemouth.

The non-league side have handed a one-year deal to the defender, as announced by their official club website.

Jordan, who is 22-years-old, was released by Bournemouth at the end of last season.

He has since been weighing up his options as a free agent but has found a new home now.

‘Great addition’…

Gloucester boss, Paul Groves, has said: “Corey is a natural centre half and has shown his competency in the level above, the qualities he‘ll bring makes him a great addition to the squad and further strengthens the defence.”

Career to date

Jordan joined Bournemouth at the age of seven and rose up through the academy of the Dorset club.

He was a regular at all youth levels for the Cherries and was handed his first professional contract five years ago.

The centre-back made his first and only appearance for Bournemouth to date in September 2016 as a substitute for Tyrone Mings in a League Cup clash against Preston North End.

Loan spells

Jordan was loaned out for the first time to the National League South to join Eastbourne Borough during the 2018/19 season.



He then spent time last term with Weymouth in the National League and made 13 appearances in all competitions.

New home

Gloucester play their football in the National League North and have a few ex-Football League players in their ranks such as Kevin Dawson, Daniel Leadbitter and Tommy O’Sullivan.

They are currently 19th in the league table after one win from their opening six games.