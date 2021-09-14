QPR travel to Bournemouth in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

QPR make the trip down to the south coast to face Scott Parker’s Bournemouth side tonight.

It’s another tricky away trip for the R’s who fought back to salvage a late point in the 3-3 draw at Reading over the weekend.

Going into tonight’s game, Mark Warburton has ‘no fresh injury concerns’ as per the club’s website, with Lee Wallace (hamstring), Sam Field (knee) and Luke Amos (knee) the remaining three absentees for QPR.

Field though is ‘progressing well’ on his return to action, says Warburton, with Amos working his way back into contention with the club’s development team.

Predicted XI

Dieng

McCallum

Barbet

De Wijs

Dickie

Odubajo

Johansen

Dozzell

Chair

Willock

Gray

It’s a relatively unchanged side from the one that drew at Reading last weekend. The back-five looks to be in place for the time being but QPR fans are awaiting a first league start for summer signing Andre Dozzell – he’s featured four times in the Championship so far this season, all of which coming off the bench.

Elsewhere, Andre Gray came off the bench to score on his QPR debut at the weekend and he could start ahead of Charlie Austin, who’s looked a touch off the pace this season.

Warburton could also welcome Lyndon Dykes back after his impressive spell with Scotland during the international break.

Another tricky assignment for 4th-place QPR tonight, but a win could take them top of the table with Bournemouth currently sitting in 5th.