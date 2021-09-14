Rotherham United loan man from last season Jamal Blackman has signed for Los Angeles Football Club.

The goalkeeper has completed a move to the MLS, as announced by LAFC’s official club website last night.

Blackman, who is 27-years-old, was released by Chelsea at the end of last season and has been weighing up his next move as a free agent.

The ex-England youth international spent last term in the Championship with Rotherham but couldn’t prevent the Millers from relegation to League One.

Career to date

Blackman joined Chelsea in 2006 and rose up through the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge.

He never made a senior appearance for the London side but gained plenty of experience out on loan.

The 6ft 6inc stopper had early loan spells away at Middlesbrough, Ostersund and Wycombe Wanderers before rocking up at Sheffield United for the 2017/18 season.

Sheffield United spell

Blackman went on to play 33 times for the Blades in the Championship under Chris Wilder following their promotion from the third tier the campaign before.

He then went on to have further loan stints at Leeds United, Vitesse and Bristol Rovers to get some further game time under his belt.

Paul Warne then signed him for Rotherham last year and he made 26 appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions last term before heading back to Chelsea.

New chapter

The Blues decided to cut ties with Blackman this past summer for the first time in his career.

He is now embarking on a new chapter in America with LAFC and has linked up with ex-Swansea City boss Bob Bradley.