Derby County travel to West Brom in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

Wayne Rooney takes his Derby County side to table-toppers West Brom tonight, as he vies for only his side’s second win of the Championship season so far.

It’ll be one of their toughest tests of the season but the Rams could be bolstered by some returning players – Jason Knight being one of them, as per dcfc.co.uk.

He made his first appearance of the season v Birmingham City last time out after sustaining an ankle injury in pre-season, and Kamil Jozwiak will also return to the side after being rested v Birmingham City.

But defender Craig Forsyth remains suspended, and Festy Ebosele remains sidelined but looks set to return to full training this week

Colin Kazim-Richards and Krystian Bielik remain the long-term absentees – the latter is making ‘good progress’ but is not yet ready to return to full training.

Predicted XI

Roos

Byrne

Stearman

Davies

Buchanan

Morrison

Shinnie

Knight

Sibley

Baldock

Lawrence

It’s a largely unchanged side to the one that faced Birmingham City, with a couple of rotational changes in there.

The 39-year-old Jagielka has played the full 90 minutes of Derby’s last two outings and could be swapped for Richard Stearman ahead of what is a busy month in the Championship.

Elsewhere, Knight could make his first start of the season in place of Max Bird who can often split opinion among Derby County fans.

It’ll be a huge ask for Derby to come away from The Hawthorns with anything at all tonight, but a win or even a point would give Rooney’s side a huge uplift as they continue to wade through uncertainty.