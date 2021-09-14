Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has some team selection issues to work through ahead of his side’s Tuesday night Championship clash v Preston North End.

The Serb has told sufc.co.uk that both Robin Olsen and Sander Berge could again miss out, with both having to undergo a quarantine period following the international break.

Elsewhere, Adlene Guedioura is available for selection following his free signing this week, but David McGoldrick, Enda Stevens and Lys Mousset remain ruled out, but all are closing in on a return to full training.

Ben Davies has returned to training after missing the Peterborough United win over the weekend, though it’s unclear whether he’ll feature v Preston later this evening.

Predicted XI

Foderingham

Norrington-Davies

Basham

Egan

Baldock

Fleck

Hourihane

Osborn

Ndiaye

Gibbs-White

Sharp

We expect a largely unchanged side from the one that thumped Peterborough United 6-2 over the weekend.

Jack Robinson struggled once again though and Jokanovic could bring Chris Basham back into the side in his place, with Oliver Norwood dropping out of the side in place of Conor Hourihane.

The Irishman made his debut against Posh, coming off the bench in the second half and with a number of games this month, the Blades boss will be looking to rotate his squad at every possible oppurtunity.

Preston present another tricky but winnable home tie for the Blades – they’ll have momentum after the weekend though, with another win able to lift them as high as 11th-place in the Championship table.