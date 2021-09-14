Swansea City boss Russell Martin has provided an injury update on his side ahead of their Wednesday night clash v Millwall in the Championship.

Swansea City drew 0-0 with Hull City over the weekend. It was a hard-fought point for the Swans who sit in 21st-place of the Championship table after the opening six games, with the visit of Millwall to contend on Wednesday night.

Speaking ahead of that fixture, Martin told swanseacity.com that sidelined duo Korey Smith and Liam Walsh are both closing in on a return to action, but that the pair won;t be ready in time for Millwall.

“Korey and Walshy are not far off at all from being involved in a matchday,” Martin said.

“Korey is back in training, Liam Walsh is continuing, Walshy has been training for a couple of weeks and looking really great, he’s nearly ready.”

Smith (calf) and Walsh (hamstring) have been major absentees for Swansea City so far this season – they’re two midfield players with great versatility and who can really compliment the passing style of play that Martin is donning in South Wales.

Elsewhere, on loan defender Rhys Williams picked up a minor injury in the draw v Hull City, but Martin expects the Liverpool man to be available for selection v Millwall.

“He’s fine,” Martin said of Williams. “I thought he was great. He’s been great, having needed time to work on things,” Martin added.”

Swans gathering momentum?

After picking up their first win of the season away at Bristol City, Swansea would go on to lose 3-1 at Preston North End before their draw with Hull City.

The visit of Hull would’ve been viewed as a good chance to claim three points. But Martin’s side put in a good performance nevertheless and fans can be optimistic that the club is quickly moving in the right direction, and quickly getting used to Martin’s ways.

Millwall are another side who’ve started the season slowly but they will pose another tough challenge for the Swans with Gary Rowett’s side particularly hard to beat on the road.

Meanwhile, the approaching returns of Walsh and Smith will give Swansea City a huge boost.