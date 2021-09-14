Connor Wickham has signed for Preston North End following his release from Crystal Palace earlier in the summer.

Wickham, 28, joins Preston North End on a short-term deal until January following his Crystal Palace exit at the start of the summer.

The Englishman spent six years at Selhurst Park but suffered greatly with injuries, limiting him to just 12 Premier League appearances since the start of 2018.

He spent time on loan with Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship during the 2019/20 season where he scored twice in 13 league outings, and now joins the Lilywhites as they look to mend their poor start to the season.

Wickham though took to Instagram to send his final goodbyes to those at Crystal Palace, and a familiar face in Wilfried Zaha took the time to send a message to his former teammate.

The winger said ‘All the best my boy, will miss ya’ having spent several years with Wickham in South London.

Premier League pedigree

Wickham has spent a lot of time on the sidelines but also a lot of time around players of great Premier League quality in Zaha.

At 28-years-old he’s experienced a lot and will no doubt arrive at Preston as one of the teams’ more experienced names and Frankie McAvoy will of course look to him for goals, but also for help in guiding some of the club’s younger players.

The question remains whether Wickham can maintain some sort of fitness. He’s been in training with the Deepdale club for some time though and he’s obviously proved his fitness in order to secure a short-term deal.

Preston go in action away at Sheffield United on Tuesday evening.