Reading goalkeeper Rafael has broken his hand after punching a whiteboard following the 3-3 draw v QPR over the weekend.

Rafael, 31, is in his third season at Reading.

The Brazilian has featured in all six of the Royals’ opening Championship matches this season but now looks set for a significant period of time on the sidelines after it was revealed that he had a broken hand.

But Berkshire Live journalist Jonathan Low has since revealed that the shot-stopper broke his hand after punching a whiteboard following his side’s 3-3 draw with QPR over the weekend.

He tweeted on Monday evening:

So I gather Rafa broke his hand post match on Saturday after punching a whiteboard in the changing room…🤦‍♂️ #readingfc — Jonathan Low (@jonathanl50) September 13, 2021

Veljko Paunovic’s side have won just one game all season.

They sit in 22nd-place of the Championship table after the draw with QPR, which saw the Royals come from a goal behind to go 3-1 up, only for Andre Gray to pull one back, and Stefan Johansen to find a late equaliser.

It was a frustrating point for Reading and Rafael’s a anger can is understandable, but to break his hand after an incident with the whiteboard is comical.

His loss will be a huge one for Reading who will now likely turn to youngster Luke Southwood who’s been playing as Rafael’s no.2 so far this season.

The 23-year-old featured once in the Championship last season and has featured once in the Carabao Cup this time round.

Up next for Reading is another home clash tonight, with Peterborough United making the trip to Berkshire.