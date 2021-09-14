Wigan Athletic new boys Jason Kerr and Joe Bennett are not quite fully fit yet.

Wigan Athletic left the deadline day additions out of their win over Doncaster Rovers last time out.

Their boss, Leam Richardson, says the pair both have slight niggles and will be eased into the side carefully.

The Latics ended up beating Donny 2-1 with a brace from in-form striker Will Keane.

‘Get them both right’…

Richardson has commented on why Kerr and Bennett were nowhere to be seen, as per a report by Wigan Today: “Joe and Jason still have niggles they had before they joined us. We just felt it was best for the medical team to get them both right before bringing them into the squad.

“The easiest thing would have been to throw them straight in, but we’d like them to hit the numbers we need them to hit before making that decision.” What Kerr will offer Kerr strengthens Wigan’s defensive department and moves to the DW Stadium fresh off the back of a very successful spell in Scotland at St Johnstone. He was a man in-demand this past summer after helping the Saints win the Scottish Cup and League Cup double in the last campaign.

What Bennett will offer

The experienced defender moved to Wigan on a free transfer following his release by Championship side Cardiff City at the end of last season.

Bennett gives the ‘Tics more competition and depth at left-back and will compete with Tom Pearce and Luke Robinson for the starting role.

The Latics are back in action this weekend against Accrington Stanley.