Gillingham defender Jack Tucker was unsurprisingly linked with a move away in the last transfer window.

Gillingham managed to fend off interest from elsewhere and keep hold of the youngster in the end though.

Fellow League One side Charlton Athletic eyed a late move for him last month, as reported in the Sun on Sunday (29.08.21. pg. 60).

However, the Addicks didn’t sign him in the end and went for Morecambe centre-back Sam Lavelle instead.

‘Enjoying my football’…

Tucker, who is 21-years-old, has opened up about the transfer speculation, as per a report by Kent Online: “I have not heard a lot. I am contracted here and I am enjoying playing my football here; It is an honour to play every game and I play as well as I can.

“My future lies with Gillingham at the minute and I will just keep trying my best for the shirt.

“I have been here since a kid and it is always an honour to put a Gills shirt on. I am not thinking ahead or anything like that.”

He added: “Obviously I want to play at the highest level that I can, but I am fully focused on getting us up the table, where we deserve to be.”

Key player

Tucker is a highly-rated young defender and is being tipped for big things in the future.

He has established himself as one of Gillingham’s most prized assets and they will face a battle to retain him over the next couple of transfer windows.

Academy graduate

He joined the Kent side at the age of seven and has risen up through their youth ranks.

The youngster had loan spells at Greenwich Borough and Hastings United to get some experience before breaking into the Gills’ first-team.

He has made 95 appearances for Steve Evans’ side to date now.