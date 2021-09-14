Former Bolton Wanderers and Tranmere Rovers man Neil Danns is back in the game.

The experienced midfielder has linked up with non-league side Macclesfield FC.

Danns, who is 38-years-old, is now playing his football in the North West Counties League.

He was released by Tranmere Rovers last year and has since played for the likes of Radcliffe, FC Halifax Town and Connah’s Quay Nomads.

Career to date

Danns has made over 600 appearances in his career to date and isn’t hanging up his boots just yet.

He started out at Blackburn Rovers as a youngster in the Premier League and eventually returned to the top flight with Birmingham City in 2007, playing a key role in the Blues’ last promotion from the Championship.

However, Danns dropped back into the Football League in 2008 to join Crystal Palace and has since travelled around playing for Leicester City, Bolton Wanderers, Bury and Blackpool.

He spent three years with Bolton in the second tier and made 116 appearances in all competitions for the Trotters.

New chapter

Fast forward to the 2019/20 season and he played 24 times in League One for Tranmere before leaving at the end of that campaign.

Macclesfield have reformed under new ownership and are looking to rise back up the leagues. They have a few ex-Football League players in their ranks, including Alex Bruce, Curtis Obeng and James Berry.