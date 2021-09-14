Everton have signed Sunderland youngster Francis Okoronkwo.

Everton have swooped in for the striker in a move worth up to £1million, according to Daily Mail reporter Craig Hope on Twitter (see tweet below).

Okoronkwo, who is 16-years-old, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and has now landed himself a move to the Premier League.

He caught the eye playing for Sunderland Under-18s last season.

Other clubs were keen

The attacker made the step up to that level last term and went on to make 17 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with three goals and three assists.

The Daily Mail reported in July that ‘several’ top flight clubs were interested in landing him this summer.

However, it is Everton who have won the race for his signature and the deal is finally over the line despite it dragging on for a while.

Another youngster lost

Sunderland will be disappointed to have lost such a bright young talent but it would’ve been hard for the Black Cats to block a move to the Premier League.

They have young prospects such as Joe Hugill and Logan Pye over recent times, both to Manchester United, and Okoronkwo is the latest to head out the exit door at the Stadium of Light.

He is expected to link up with Everton’s academy but is a name to keep an eye out for in the future.