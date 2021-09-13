Preston North End are a side that can cause problems for any Championship outfit on their day. Their latest capture looks to add to this.

The Lilywhites currently sit in 13th place in the Championship table after their opening six games of this season.

They could do with a bit more bite up-front and have attempted to address this with the short-term capture of ex-Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday man Connor Wickham.

Lilywhites add ex-Palace man Wickham

Preston North End’s website (link – above) have plumped for Wickham who has been training with them for the past few weeks.

He joins after having left Premier League side Crystal Palace where he’d been for the last six years.

The former England youth international was once a big-money signing for Sunderland who snapped him up in an £8.1million deal from Ipswich Town.

Commenting on joining Preston, he admitted it was frustrating watching from the sidelines, adding “I’m just happy that it’s done now and I can kind of put that behind me and start to look to the future now.”

Thoughts?

After breaking through at a young age, Connor Wickham seems to have been around the game forever.

He’s only 28 and has 120 games of Premier League experience behind him. Added to this, he also has 100 games at Championship level.

Whilst not scoring at a massively high volume, Wickham has goals wherever he’s landed.

He scored 11 in 50 games for Crystal Palace, 11 in 30 games for Sheffield Wednesday and 15 in 91 games for Sunderland.

In a way, it’s a free-hit signing for Preston. Signing until January 13th as he has, gives the Lilywhites four months to assess him and see whether he’s worthy of a longer deal.