Blackburn faced losing Chilean international striker Ben Brereton Diaz after the international break just gone.

English footballers had been prevented from travelling to South American countries with these nations all on the UK’s ‘red’ list.

However, clubs struck deals that allowed them to field their players and Blackburn were one of those sides.

Rovers’ agreement was that they could play Brereton Diaz in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Luton Town. He provided an assist in that game and hit the woodwork as well.

However, according to the club website, Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn outfit have further negotiated with the Chilean football federation over that October deal.

Blackburn negotiate terms of Brereton-Diaz release

The Chilean football federation had agreed to allow Brereton-Diaz to feature for the Lancashire side on the condition that the club released him for the October international window.

Blackburn say that the club has secured a further agreement about their striker’s time on international duty.

Brereton-Diaz will now only play in World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Paraguay on October 6th and 9th respectively.

He will miss the final qualifier against Venezuela four days after the Paraguay game.

This will allow Brereton-Diaz to return to England and begin any required 10-day isolation period.

Speaking on the benefits this has for Rovers, boss Mowbray said: “If he finishes after the second game, comes back, then he probably only misses a game or two for us. Let’s see how that works.”

Thoughts – Blackburn news could be a blueprint for others

Panic bells were ringing in football at the potential domestic ban coming from not allowing the release of international players. This was averted through negotiation.

All clubs fielded their players with obvious agreements in place. Now Blackburn have renegotiated these terms and have come out at an advantage.

By asking for Brereton-Diaz to be released from part of his international commitments, this could be the template that other sides follow.

All sides want to keep their best players and Blackburn are no exception. Ben Brereton-Diaz has scored three goals and provided an assist in six Championship games so far this season.

But whilst Rovers’ deal with the Chilean FA is good news for them, it could be better news for others and an agreement with a wider scope.

In agreeing to an early release, it could be a blueprint that other clubs, including those in the Premier League, might want to follow.