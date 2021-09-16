AFC Wimbledon have made their best ever start to a League One campaign sitting 4th in the table after seven games.

The Dons are the division’s top scorers netting 15 times already from ten different players. Impressive away wins at Doncaster Rovers and Morecambe backed up by an unbeaten start at Plough Lane show Wimbledon are progressing under Mark Robinson.

Here are three players who have impressed for the Dons so far this season:

Anthony Hartigan



The Dons academy graduate made his debut for the club back in 2017, but has since struggled for regular first-team minutes. Having spent last season on loan at Newport County, Hartigan returned to the club for what many saw as a make or break season for his Wimbledon career.

With two goals and six assists already, it is clear Hartigan is in incredible form. The quality of his set piece delivery is arguably the best in League One, assisting Will Nightingale four times already. Robinson has got the best out of Hartigan turning him into a more complete midfielder, which Dons fans will hope can continue.

Jack Rudoni

At just 20-years-old Rudoni has made 55 appearances for the Dons, but has started this season in the best form of his career. Netting twice in the 3-1 win against Oxford and in the 96th minute at Ipswich to rescue a point. As a tricky winger he is a nightmare for full-backs to go up against. Defensively, Rudoni is massive for Wimbledon at set pieces being critical as to why the Dons have the lowest xG against them from dead ball situations in the league at 0.6.

Ben Heneghan



Despite Wimbledon not keeping a clean sheet in the League so far this year, centre back Heneghan has been a standout player for the South London side. Controlling the back four with his experience, Heneghan has showed why he’s Robinson first choice. In the air, Heneghan is dominant force shutting down long balls by the opposition. Going forward, he causes problems having already netted once this term against Ipswich. With ‘Big Ben’ at the heart of the Dons defence, the Wombles will be sure to start racking up clean sheets.