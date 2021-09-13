Sheffield Wednesday defender Ryan Galvin has put pen to paper on a new deal with the Owls, it has been confirmed.

Earlier this summer, 20-year-old left-back Ryan Galvin sealed a temporary move to National League North side Gloucester City.

Initially joining on a one-month deal, Galvin has gone on to feature six times for the side.

Now, not only has it been confirmed that the youngster has extended his stay with the non-league side until January, but it has also been revealed that terms over a fresh deal at Hillsborough have been agreed.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, Galvin has penned a new deal with the Owls.

The former Wigan Athletic academy player’s new deal will run through until the summer of 2023, securing his future with the League One side.

With a new deal signed and his Gloucester loan extended, Galvin will now be looking to kick on and continue his development away from Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday.

Galvin’s Gloucester stint so far

Since linking up with Paul Groves’ side, the Wednesday loanee has successfully nailed down a spot in the starting 11.

He has played in every game for the Tigers. After picking up a draw and a win in their opening two games, Gloucester have endured a difficult run. Groves’ outfit have lost four games in a row, including a massive 9-0 defeat at the hands of Chorley at the start of the month.