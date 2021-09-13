Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has ruled out the chance of bringing in a free agent right-back, or any out of contract players for that matter.

In the early stages of the season, midfielder Carl Winchester has deputised as Lee Johnson’s starting right-back.

Although he is naturally a central midfielder, the 28-year-old has thoroughly impressed in the role, chipping in with two goals from full-back.

With Winchester playing in a new role and Niall Huggins the only natural right-back on the books, questions have been asked regarding the possibility of bringing in a free agent right-back.

However, Black Cats’ boss Lee Johnson has now moved to rule out the chances of dipping into the free agent market.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, Johnson ruled out the chances of bringing in any free agents altogether.

He stated that with Huggins, Winchester, Luke O’Nien and Lynden Gooch all able to play at right-back, there isn’t any need to add another in the role.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I don’t see that as something we’re looking at,” Johnson said when asked about the possibility of bringing free agents to the Stadium of Light.

“Really our recruitment strategy is looking at January now, although obviously, you can get exceptional circumstances.

“But how could we sign a right-back while we’ve got Huggins, O’Nien who can play there, Winchester who can play there, Gooch who can play there?”

A new role for Winchester

Given just how impressive Winchester has been in his new role, it would be harsh to dislodge him from the starting 11 for a free agent.

The former Forest Green ace has been deployed in the position before, but not for some time, with the vast majority of his time with Sunderland spent playing in either central or defensive midfield.

It awaits to be seen if he can continue to impress at right-back as Sunderland mount a push for a long-awaited return to the Championship.