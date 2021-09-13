Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has confirmed Levi Colwill and Danel Sinani are set to come back into the starting 11 against Blackpool.

The loan duo were both left out of the starting 11 for Saturday’s clash with Stoke City as Carlos Corberan’s side fell to their second defeat of the Championship campaign.

Colwill remained an unused substitute while Luxembourg international Sinani came on for a 22-minute appearance, but he was unable to sway the tide and Michael O’Neill’s side ran out the winners.

Now, it has emerged that the pair are set to come back into the starting 11 for their Tuesday night clash with Blackpool.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, Terriers boss Corberan confirmed the plan is for the duo to start against the Tangerines.

He stated that he thought it would be a good game to rest the duo, with Sinani in need of a short break and Colwill still in the early stages of his senior career.

Here’s what the Spaniard had to say:

“If everything goes well, Colwill and Sinani will come back into the side.

“Sinani had many games in a short period of time without a pre-season and if I did not consider this situation, I’d be making a mistake, knowing the games we are having in a row. He needed a rest.

“Colwill is a young player and sometimes the games in a row in the Championship, some players who play games in a row have experience and some don’t. I know I have four good centre-backs and we felt [Naby] Sarr could help us with set-pieces against Stoke.”

Hunting a return to winning ways

With the Chelsea and Norwich City loanees set to come back into the side, it will be interesting to see if Huddersfield can bounce back from their loss to Stoke on Tuesday night.

The Terriers had won three straight games before the defeat, so a victory over the Tangerines would put them back on track after a strong start.

On the other hand, Blackpool will be hoping to ride the momentum from their impressive win over Fulham to defeat Huddersfield. It was Neil Critchley’s side first win of the season, seeing them rise to 19th.