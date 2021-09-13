Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has tipped midfielder Lewis Travis for a future in the Premier League.

Since breaking into the senior side with Blackburn Rovers, 23-year-old midfielder Lewis Travis hasn’t looked back.

The former Liverpool youngster has become a fixture in the first-team at Ewood Park, playing 114 times for the club since making his debut back in 2017.

Now, after his strong start to the new season, Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has made a bold claim about the midfielder.

As quoted by the club’s official media channels, Mowbray stated that Travis is bound for the Premier League if he continues to play the way he is.

He stated that Travis’ attitude will be loved by top-flight bosses, saying:

“If he continues then one day he will play in the Premier League.

“Managers love players with his attitude.”

With Travis receiving high praise from the Blackburn boss, it will be interesting to see if he fields interest from Premier League clubs if his form continues.

A regular since 2019

Despite making his debut in 2017, it was 2019 that saw Travis transition from a top young prospect to a first-team regular.

Only a ligament injury kept him out of the side for much of the 2020/21 campaign, but he will be looking to stay fit this campaign and continue to play a key role in Mowbray’s midfield.

Across his 114 outings for Rovers, Travis has chipped in with three goals and six assists, mainly operating in defensive midfield.