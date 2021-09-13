Young goalkeeper Jaimie Cogman has found a new club following his departure from Cardiff City.

Cardiff City made the tough decision to release the stopper at the end of last season.

The teenager has since been weighing up his next move in the game over the past few months as a free agent.

He has now landed himself a new move by signing for non-league side Merthyr Town, as announced by their official club website.

‘Really pleased’…

Their boss, Dean Clarke, has said: “I’m really pleased to welcome Jamie to the Football Club. He’s really good character who will add a lot of competition to our goalkeeping front.”

Cardiff spell

Cogman was on Cardiff’s books since October 2019 and was a key player for their Under-18s side.

He is eligible to play for England, Northern Ireland and Australia and may have a decision to make on who he represents further down the line.

The Bluebirds opted against offering him a professional deal at the end of June and that forced him to search for a new home.

Aussie career

Cogman started out in Australia and played for local side Brisbane City before linking up with the academy at Brisbane Roar.

He then moved over to the UK a couple of years ago and was snapped up by Cardiff.

New home

The ‘keeper will be looking forward to getting some regular football at Merthyr now.

They are currently the home to former Bristol Rovers and Tranmere Rovers attacker Elliot Richards and ex-Newport County winger Ben Swallow.