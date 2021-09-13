Lincoln City have Max Sanders available for selection again, as per a report by Lincolnshire Live.

Lincoln City are back in action tomorrow night against Rotherham United.

Sanders has endured an injury-hit start to the season but is ready to play again now.

He travelled with the Imps’ squad on Saturday when they thrashed Cambridge United 5-1 away.

Other team news

Lincoln remain without long-term absentee Joe Walsh, whilst Teddy Bishop is 50/50 for tomorrow.

He’s back

Having Sanders back is a boost for the Imps and he gives them more competition and depth in the middle of the park.

He has only made one appearance so far this season and it came in their League Cup clash against Shrewsbury Town last month.

The 22-year-old is in his first full campaign at Sincil Bank having signed for Michael Appleton’s side in the last January transfer window.

He made six appearances in all competitions last term and will be eager to nail down a regular spot in their first-team.

Prior to his move to Lincoln, Sanders rose up through the youth ranks at Brighton and Hove Albion and went on to play three times for their senior side.

He also had a loan spell away in League One at AFC Wimbledon to get some experience under his belt before his permanent switch away.

Tomorrow’s game

Lincoln will be in good spirits after battering Cambridge whilst Rotherham will be eager to bounce back from losing to Fleetwood Town 4-2 last time out.