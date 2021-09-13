Stoke City forward Christian Norton has seen his loan move to Cheltenham Town delayed by a week picking up an issue last Friday.

On transfer deadline day, Cheltenham Town secured the loan signing of young forward Christian Norton from Stoke City.

It is said the 20-year-old was set to join Michael Duff’s squad on Monday, only for an issue to crop up in training.

Now, it has emerged that Norton’s arrival will be delayed by another week, dealing the League One side another attacking injury blow.

As quoted by Gloucestershire Live, Duff rued his bad luck when it comes to strikers at the moment, confirming the latest blow with Norton.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Unfortunately he felt something on Friday, so it’s been delayed a week.

“It feels like we’ve run over a black cat at the minute when it comes to centre-forwards.”

The Robins’ current options up top

With new signing Kyle Vassell currently working his way back to full fitness, Alfie May, Andy Williams and Kyle Joseph are Cheltenham’s current options at the top of the pitch.

May is said to have been struggling with a neck problem of late, so it will be hoped that he can stay fit with Norton’s arrival pushed back.

After seven games, Cheltenham are one of only six teams to have scored double figures goals this season. However, they have played one more game than most sides.

It will be hoped that Norton can overcome this slight issue in order to further bolster Duff’s attacking ranks and kick on away from parent club Stoke.