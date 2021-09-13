Derby County’s Jason Knight could start tomorrow night against West Brom.

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney says he is ready to pick the midfielder in his starting XI, as per Derbyshire Live.

Knight, who is 20-years-old, has been out so far this season with an ankle injury.

However, he made his return off the bench against Birmingham City last time out and may well be given the nod from the start against the Baggies.

‘Worked extremely hard’…

Rooney has said: “Yes (he could start), he has worked extremely hard and his fitness levels there are no issues.”

He’s been missed

Knight has been missed by the Rams so far this term and having him back in contention is a boost.

The Republic of Ireland international injects more energy into their midfield department and also gives them something different to their other options in the middle of the park.

He joined Derby in 2017 and has since made 81 appearances for the club in all competitions, chipping in with nine goals.

Decision to make

Rooney has a big decision to make on what team he will put out against a very strong West Brom side.

Knight is ready to play after featuring against Birmingham but will he be thrown straight in at the deep end?

Big game

Derby haven’t won in their last four games since beating Hull City last month.

West Brom will be a tough test for the Rams and they will be keen to bounce back from being held by Millwall at home on Saturday.