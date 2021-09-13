Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Jamie Jones has suffered an injury blow.

Wigan Athletic could be without the stopper for ‘a number of weeks’, as per a report by Wigan Today.

Jones fractured his hand in the Latics’ clash against Wolves Under-21s in the EFL Trophy late last month.

Youngster Sam Tickle took his place on the bench on Saturday in the ‘Tics win over Doncaster Rovers at the DW Stadium on Saturday.

‘It’s disappointing’…

Their boss, Leam Richardson, has said: “Jamie fractured his hand in the Wolves game, so he will be out for a number of weeks now. It’s disappointing because he is a big part of what we do.”

Key figure

Jones has been with Wigan since 2017 and has been an important player for the club over the past four years.

He has made 89 appearances in all competitions, 46 of which came last season.

The experienced ‘keeper played a key role in them surviving in League One last term but has lost his role as number one to summer recruit Ben Amos.

What now?

Jones faces a spell on the sidelines now which is a blow to Wigan.

The North West side are in good form at the moment and are unbeaten in their last five games in the league.

Next up for the Latics is a tricky trip to Accrington Stanley in the league this weekend followed by an EFL Cup tie against Sunderland next Tuesday.

You’d imagine Jones would have played against the Black Cats as his two appearances this season have come in the cup.

Richardson will have to choose between playing Amos or Tickle for that one.